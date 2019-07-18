After hours of stand off on Mauna Kea, law enforcement retreated

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s been an unbelievable roller coaster of emotions today that has once again ended in celebration for those opposed to TMT on Mauna Kea.

After a six-hour standoff between law enforcement and the several hundred Kiai, or protectors of Mauna Kea, it was the officers who chose to retreat.

Kahookahi Kanuha, Kiai of Mauna Kea said, “We saw the L-rad, we saw the mace, we saw the pepper spray, we saw the Baton, so we saw all that and in the face of potential danger and potential violence that could be used against us our people stood strong.”

“We don’t know when they’re coming back. They have retreated, I’ve asked how long that would last for if it will last the day they could not guarantee that but they are gone now,” said Kanuha.

While these little victories strengthen their resolve, everyone knows this battle is far from over.

It’s just a wait and see game, but both sides are resting and will be ready for another day.