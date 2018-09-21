Man killed in officer-involved shooting at McCully high-rise

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting at a McCully high-rise.

Honolulu police say officers executed a search warrant at the Century Center building on Kalakaua Avenue at around 6 p.m.

Surveillance video shows at least a dozen heavily armed officers gathered in the hallway on the 22nd floor.

"I just heard people knocking, and then people said, 'Police. Search warrant.' There were about 20 cops. After that I heard them. There was movement and then you heard three shots. After that, they started bringing people out," said a witness who did not want to be identified.

According to a department spokeswoman, a man pointed a gun at officers, and one officer fired at him.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

Five other people were inside the unit at the time. They were not hurt, police say.

The 41-story building is a mix of residences as well as businesses.