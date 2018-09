HONOLULU (KHON2) - Honolulu police had to close a portion of busy Kapiolani Boulevard Monday night after an accident involving two vehicles.

It happened shortly before 9 p.m. near the intersection of South Street.

An SUV was flipped on its side and another SUV was damaged as well.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Scott Yonemura

It's not clear what caused the accident.

We've reached out to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services officials to find out if anyone was seriously injured.

