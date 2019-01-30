AARP Hawaii providing free tax help

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The dreaded tax deadline is on April 15.

But the time to starting preparing to have your taxes down is now.

The AARP Tax Aide Foundation is here to help.

AARP has the largest volunteer tax group in the country and volunteers have prepared more than 50 million returns.

It has about 35 locations statewide help people files their taxes free of charge.

Some locations require an appointment while others accept walk ins.

When people come this year, there are a lot of changes in the tax law, so volunteers will be asking a few more questions than last year.

The changes will likely mean that fewer people will have to itemize this year.

The main change is that the standard deduction has nearly doubled.

It went up to $24,000 for married couples and $12,000 for single filers.

That means many people who have itemized in the past, won't have to itemize their federal returns.

They might still have to itemize for their state return.

To find a Tax-Aide Location, go to https://www.aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide/ or call 888-227-7669.