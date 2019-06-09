A warm day is expected for Sunday
HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Hawaiian Islands will remain along the southwestern edge of the subtropical ridge through the week with light to moderate trade winds in the forecast through Tuesday.
Land and sea breezes will develop along leeward slopes for the first half of the week.
Trade wind speeds increase from Wednesday onward into the moderate to breezy range.
A stable atmosphere will keep showers to a minimum through the week.
