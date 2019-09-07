A sneak peek of what PoMahina Designs will show in London

HONOLULU (KHON2)

From the small island of Molokai comes Native Hawaiian designer Kanoelani Davis who will be travelling to London, England to showcase her latest designs at the London Pacific Fashion Week.

Here is an exclusive sneak peak so some of the designs she will be showcasing on September 13.

Artist of PoMahina Designs, Kanoelani is a single mother who works as an artist and entrepreneur full time.

But the journey is a struggle as the resources on Molokai are very limited.

So how does someone get to the point to be chosen to showcase your designs and share your stories?

We speak with Kanoelani on her home isle of Molokai to find that out.

