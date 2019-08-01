A portion of Bethel Street is scheduled to be closed Wednesday evening for filming

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A small portion of Bethel Street fronting the Hawaii Theater is scheduled to be closed between Hotel and Pauahi streets for filming this Wednesday evening from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Bethel Street between King Street and Hotel Street will become a two-way street to facilitate entering and exiting the Walmart store and Chinatown Gateway Plaza parking garages.

TheBus will be rerouted off Bethel Street, and bus stops on Bethel Street will be relocated to the makai-side of King Street.

Bus traffic along the Hotel Street transit corridor will not be affected.

Pedestrians will have access to local area businesses but may be asked to hold in place for a few minutes during a shot for filming.