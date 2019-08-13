An early morning moped crash in Moiliili leaves a woman hospitalized

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An early morning moped crash in the Moiliili area leaves a woman critical condition, but her condition has improve and is expected to survive.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning on South King Street near the intersection of Isenberg Street.

We’re told that a 34-year-old female moped rider was traveling eastbound, when she suddenly lost control of her moped and veered off to the right.

The female hit the curb and was found unconscious on the side walk.

At this time, speed does not appear to be a contributing factor, however, it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were involved.

