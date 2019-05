Copyright by KHON - All rights reserved AJ Achuo

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A man who was charged with stabbing a teenager in 2017, was sentenced on Wednesday, May 22. AJ Achuo was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.



The stabbing happened the morning of March 25, 2017.



An officer responded to a location near the Kinau Superette, where he found 19-year-old Jeremy Kinon on the ground and bleeding from a single stab wound to his stomach.



Kinon later died at Queen's Medical Center.