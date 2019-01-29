Local News

A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Kalihi

Posted: Jan 29, 2019 06:21 AM HST

Updated: Jan 29, 2019 07:33 AM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Honolulu Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Kalihi that happened overnight on Tuesday. 

The incident happened at the intersection of Kapalama Avenue and Hala Drive, around 1:30 a.m.

An adult male driver attempted to hit an officer with his vehicle, leading the officer to shoot the suspect in the upper torso. 

The suspect was later pronounced dead at the scene. 

The intersection is now reopened. 

