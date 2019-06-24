A great day is Take Your Dog to Work Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) - For the past six years, ProService Hawaii, the state's largest HR and payroll service provider, celebrated Take Your Dog to Work Day with their employees bringing their dogs to work.

"Today, we had a Furry Fun Fair and cutest dog photo contest at the office to make it fun for our employees and their pets," said Michelle Steitz of ProService Hawaii.

TYDTWD was created by Pet Sitters International 21 years ago to encourage employers to experience the joys of pets in the workplace for one day to support their local pet communities.

"Our employees look forward to this day every year. It's an opportunity to de-stress and have a little fun. I'm so proud of our employees; together we were able to raise and donate $2,500 for Guide Dogs of Hawaii," she said. "This $2,500 donation is also significant because ProService is celebrating our 25th anniversary this year. Want to also say mahalo to Hawaii Doggie Bakery, Life on Paws, Poi Dogs of Hawaii and Pop Box Hawaii for joining us this year at our "Furry Fun Fair."

"With low unemployment and high-turnover rates, we know first-hand how important employee engagement and retention is here in Hawaii. The encouragement we give our client partners and other local employers is that engaging your team doesn't have to be hard, over-thought or expensive. It can be as simple as inviting their furry friends to hangout on a Friday afternoon, or casual pizza party after a meeting, or a thoughtful, handwritten note."

Steitz says that employee engagement makes a huge difference in terms of attracting talent and maximizing productivity.

When employees are happy, they are more likely to stay and be more productive.

Here are some of her tips to keep engagement up:

Food - Have a pizza party after a meeting to encourage employees to get to know each other better. ProService provides breakfast for their employees every Friday. It gets their employees to meet up in the break room and chat for a bit while they're toasting their bagel and making coffee.

Give Back - Find a cause that your employees care about, then find time to do volunteer work together for that cause.

Say Thank You: Many people appreciate a handwritten card as a thank you or to celebrate special occasions. Thoughtfulness really counts. ProService employees wrote "Candy Grams" to show their appreciation for co-workers they wanted to recognize. These notes were delivered as a surprise with candies as a tasty treat to the receiving employee.

Celebrate: Bring in pumpkin pie right before Thanksgiving for employees, or donuts on National Donut Day. At ProService, one of their favorite holidays is Halloween. Our employees have fun dressing up their department - and it gets very competitive. All in fun!

