A few advisories in effect due to remnants of Barbara

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the entire island of Hawai’i until Tuesday at 6:00 am due to post tropical cyclone Barbara.

Trade winds will continue for the next several days due to a high pressure ridge north of the Hawaiian Islands.

Deeper tropical moisture will drift in from the east as the remnants of Barbara pass through the region through Tuesday.

This low level remnant will increase clouds, showers and wind speeds statewide.

Drier weather will return on Wednesday as trade winds trend lower.

Stronger trade winds are forecast to develop by next weekend.