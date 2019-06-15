A Father’s Day breakfast that gives back to the community

Celebrate Father’s Day with a delicious breakfast that’s both affordable and helpful to the community.

Peggy Oyama and David Iwana talk about the Hawaii Kai Lions Club’s 46th Annual Father’s Day Pancake Breakfast, a long-running fundraising event in Hawaii.

The breakfast is $7 at the door.

Customers can expect scrambled eggs, pork link sausage, and a stack of pancakes along with condiments, and your choice of milk and juice.

If you’re dining in, coffee is also available. They’ll also have takeout.

This year, they are expecting to have 4,000 breakfasts sold.

For more information, visit http://www.hawaiikailions.org.