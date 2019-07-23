Governor asks Mayor Kim to ‘coordinate both county and state efforts’ at Mauna Kea

Day nine of the TMT standoff is underway. There have been no overnight arrests as the number of law enforcement is being reduced.

Tuesday morning, Gov. Ige released the following statement:

While Mayor Kim will be taking the lead, hard decisions will need to be jointly supported by the state and county and we will be working together to determine next steps that are in the best interests of all the people of Hawaiʻi.”

We both share the goal of achieving a resolution that is peaceful and satisfactory to as many as possible in the community. I support the vision he has widely articulated for Maunakea as a beacon of hope and discovery for the world that brings us together rather than divides us. And we both understand that the issues underlying what is taking place today are far deeper than TMT or Maunakea. They are about righting the wrongs done to the Hawaiian people going back more than a century.

The governor and Mayor Harry Kim are meeting at the time of this writing.

The kia’i released the following response to the governor’s statement.

Today, the kiaʻi standing in protection of Maunakea learned that one of the observatories has a critical issue they need to address on the summit and would like to extend our support to providing access to the facility in need.

Employees of the Maunakea Observatories, which represents all the existing telescopes on the summit, have not accessed the summit since July 16, when their officials voluntarily and preemptively pulled all their employees from the mountain. While we respect their decision to leave their facilities on Maunakea and continue their work from elsewhere, we would like to make it clear that the choice to cease operations on the summit was theirs and theirs alone.

The kiaʻi remain steadfast in their commitment to prevent the further desecration of the mountain through the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope. We reaffirm that have always been willing to ensure mutual access to the summit for cultural protocols as well as ongoing telescope operations. In exchange, we have simply asked that one vehicle of kiaʻi be allowed to the summit each day for cultural and religious protocols as is our constitutionally protected right.

To be clear, it is not the kiaʻi nor anyone from the observatories who are refusing this request. It is Governor Ige. We urge Governor Ige to agree to our simple request and resolve the issue now for the benefit of all. And we are hopeful that he will do this.

We have just been made aware of the statement by Gov Ige. Despite the fact that he has not visited Puʻuhonua o Puʻuhuluhulu or Maunakea, we are encouraged that the Governor has finally acknowledged our role as protectors of the mountain and his commitment to working together to right the wrongs of the Hawaiian people.”