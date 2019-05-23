A dog finds its way back home after running loose on freeway

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A Chihuahua mix reunited with its owner after a Hawaii Humane Society (HHS) employee saw the dog on the freeway on Wednesday after it escaped the owner's home.

The dog was not hurt.

The HHS arrived on scene to work with the Honolulu Police Department. The Chihuahua mix was moved off of the freeway and to a construction area where the dog was secured.

The dog had a microchip and HHS was able to use a scanner to contact the owner.