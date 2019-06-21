A cabaret style show hits the Doris Duke Theatre on Friday

Stage Fish Productions present, “An Unapologetic Night Of Singing Your Face Off” this Friday at the Doris Duke Theatre at the Honolulu Museum of Art.

A cabaret style show filled with all the money notes that your heart desires.

From musicals to pop to opera, this night will give you many unforgettable moments.

The hope for Stage Fish is to provide professional opportunities for local artists who might not have the ability to commit to a longer theatre run and to produce work that may attract a younger arts crowd.

To purchase your tickets and to find out more information, go to www.stagefish.com.