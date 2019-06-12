A 63-year-old man is in serious condition following a house fire in Ewa Beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A 63-year-old man is in serious condition Wednesday morning following a house fire in Ewa Beach.

36 firefighters were sent to the fire on Kumimi Street just after 9:15 p.m. and found the single story home fully engulfed.

Officials say the fire was brought under control at 9:35 and was fully extinguished at 10:52.

They say the man was reportedly burned by flammable liquid in the house andhe suffered burns to his arms and torso.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and damage estimates are not available at this time.

