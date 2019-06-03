A 38-year-old Waikoloa man has died from a two-vehicle collision

A 38-year-old Waikoloa man has died from injuries following a two-vehicle collision that occurred on Thursday May 16 at the intersection of Waikoloa Road and Uluwehi Street.

The 38-year-old male victim was identified at Jessie Lee Stacy.

Responding to a 5:16 p.m. call, police determined that a white 2018 Nissan Altima being operated by a 61-year-old California man was making a left turn from Waikoloa Road onto Uluwehi Street when it collided with a westbound blue 2001 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Stacy was transported to the North Hawaii Community Hospital where he was listed in critical condition. He was later transported to the Queens Medical Center on Oahu for further treatment where he later died on Saturday, June 2.

The driver of the Nissan, a 61-year-old male, and a 60-year-old female passenger were not injured in the collision.

This case was changed from a Negligent Injury investigation to Negligent Homicide and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Jason Foxworthy at (808) 326-4646 ext. 229.

This is the 11th traffic fatality this year compared to 17 at this time last year.