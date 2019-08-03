8th annual Pacific Ink & Art Expo this weekend

For the 8th year, the Pacific Ink and Art Expo hits the Blaisdell Expo Hall to showcase tattoo artists from around the world.

A family friendly 3-day festival filled with great food, celebrities, tattooing, art, music, hula, contest, a kids zone, a Poly village, hundreds of vendors and so much more.

This will be lasting throughout the weekend.

Friday: 3:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Saturday: 11:00 am – 11:00 pm

Sunday: 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm

For all the information and to purchase your tickets, go to www.hawaiitattooexpo.com.