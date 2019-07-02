Skip to content
KHON
Honolulu
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
Washington-DC
Always Investigating
Action Line
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Business Matters
INspirational People
Whiz Kids
Aloha Authentic
Jane’s Journey
International
Top Stories
Haiku Stairs get path to resolution
Top Stories
Day four of protest at Mauna Kea is quieter but still strong
Little fire ants found in Lanikai and Kualoa Ranch
TMT protests are being held across the country
Don’t leave your kids in the car, Congress proposes new act
Live Stream
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather
Weather Alerts
Cruz and Nuge
Live Traffic
Wake Up 2day
Keiki’s First Birthday
Celebrating Our Kupuna
Ask HPD
Ask A Specialist
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Sports
Local Sports
Cover2 HS Football
Fox Sports
Fox Sports on Mobile
Living808
808Escapes
Career Moves
Design and Decor
Energy Innovations
Explore Hawaii Island
Exploring with Aloha
Go the Distance
Hawaii Energized
Hawaiis Kitchen
Healthy and Delicious
In Sickness and In Health
In the Biz
Island Slipper
Keiki Corner
Keiki O Ka Aina
Renovating Retirement
Run on Dunkin
Saving Lives with CPR and AEDs
Savvy Shopper
Smile808
Whats Poppin
Report It
KHII
Modern Wahine Hawaii
INspiration Interiors
Adventist Health Castle
La Pietra
CW
Community
Contests
Things 2 Know
Mixed Plate
Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen
Community Calendar
Modern Wahine Hawaii
More
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Live Traffic
Tennessee Titans
Titans
Search
Search
Search
Local News
An overnight crash in Kahala leaves one man dead
Haiku Stairs get path to resolution
Trade wind weather pattern to continue through next week
42nd annual Prince Lot Hula Festival this weekend
Day four of protest at Mauna Kea is quieter but still strong
Traffic and Road Work Alerts
Hawaii County closes Daniel K. Inouye Highway until further notice
Hawaiian Electric utility work to close single Kaneohe-bound lane of Likelike Highway
Kaukonahua Road reopened after a brush fire jumped over the road
More Traffic
More Local News Headlines
Little fire ants found in Lanikai and Kualoa Ranch
TMT protests are being held across the country
Don’t leave your kids in the car, Congress proposes new act
What could be the future of Haiku Stairs in Kaneohe?
What is the RAD50 Gene?
Former KHON2 anchor undergoes surgery in hopes of saving her life
Ed Case and Mazie Hirono respond to TMT
You can now replace your social security card online in Hawaii
Electric cars will be the standard by 2040, experts say
Volkswagon will drop two more cars from production
National
Appeals court upholds Trump move to drop mine pollution rule
Q&A: Newly public data maps opioid crisis across US
US expands ‘Remain in Mexico’ to dangerous part of border
Governors warn residents to take steps to beat the heat
Florida sheriff to investigate Epstein’s time outside jail
More National Headlines
International
The Latest: Iran claims video proves drone wasn’t shot down
Kosovo PM resigns following summons from Hague war court
Drone drops explosives on base in north Iraq, wounding 2
German government seeks to cut funding for far-right party
Spain’s Socialists, far-left party move closer to govt deal
More International Headlines
Contests
Envy You Sweepstakes
More Contests
KHON2 News
Living808