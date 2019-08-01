79th annual Nā Hula Festival this Sunday

HONOLULU (KHON2)

The Department of Parks and Recreation, along with the Friends of Honolulu Parks and Recreation, are proud to present the 79th annual Nā Hula Festival from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm on Sunday, August 4 at the Kapi’olani Park Bandstand.

The Nā Hula Festival has celebrated the artistry and grace of Hawai’i’s premiere dance form since its creation in 1940, when DPR’s kumu hula (hula instructors) did a showcase of their students.

This tradition has continued every year, making Nā Hula Festival the longest-running, annual, non-competitive hula event in Hawai’i.

For more information on this free event, go to www.honoluluparks.com.