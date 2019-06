7.5 magnitude hits Indonesia's Banda Sea, no tsunami threat to Hawaii USGS Courtesy of USGS [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A 7.5 magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia's Banda Sea on Sunday, June 23, just before 5 p.m. HST, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

NWS has confirmed that there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii.