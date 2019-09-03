74th anniversary of end of WWII remembered with ceremony aboard USS Missouri

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Monday marked the 74th anniversary of the end of WWII.

There was a ceremony aboard the USS Missouri earlier Monday where it all took place.

An end to a war begins a new chapter.

“We remember today as the 74th anniversary to the end of that terrible war,” said U.S. Representative Ed Case. “A tragic war that claimed some million lives. But a war that was brought to an end by the selfless sacrifice by greatest generation. ”

And part of that generation on board the USS Missouri was 93-year-old WWII veteran Art Albert.

“I put this in commission in 44′,” said Art Albert. “This is my home, when I come on board I feel like I’m 17 again.”

“Every man that has served on this ship, and they were all men, basically felt like this ship had a soul,” said Michael Carr, president and CEO USS Missouri Memorial Association. “It’s an incredible part of their life stories.”

Not only was today a moment to remember the day of surrender on the USS Missouri but the return of General Douglas MacArthur to the Philippines.

“Part of the 25th infantry’s proud history is that our division would join General McArthur on the shores of Luzan and liberate the soldiers who he was forced to leave behind in 1942,” said Major General Ronald P. Clark, Commander US Army 25th Infantry Division.

“Strutting on to that beach, not just for a military move, but as a declaration as a national resolve, and how fitting it was,” said Murray R. Clay, USS Missouri Memorial Association:”

And even after 74 years since life after war, there’s something about the history that inspires us today.

“Even in the midst of war, we should not forget what makes us all human, what makes us all the same,” said Carr. “And so the lessons of peace and reconciliation is what this ship really stands for. Even though it was built for war, it instead became an eternal symbol of peace.”