Copyright by KHON - All rights reserved

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Wednesday is July 11, 7 -11 and in honor of the day, 7-Eleven is giving away free slurpees.

It's also the company's 91st birthday.

From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. go to any 7-Eleven store in Hawaii to get your free small slurpee.

For more information on 7-Eleven Hawaii, click here.