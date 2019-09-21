67th annual Ho’olaule’a by Aloha Festivals to fill Kalakaua Ave.

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Get ready for a beachfront street festival like no other!

Aloha Festivals hosts Hawai‘i’s largest block party with the 67th Annual Waikīkī Ho‘olaule‘a.

Kalākaua Avenue will be transformed with booths showcasing Hawai‘i cuisine, crafts and culture stretching as far as the eye can see.

Taste the best of local flavors from around the island in one place, and peruse artisan-made crafts.

Six stages with incredible entertainment will rock the evening featuring top local artists, award-winning hālau hula, and more.

For more information, go to www.alohafestivals.com.