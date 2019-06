Copyright by KHON - All rights reserved

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A man in his 60s was rescued from Mauna Kea. Rescuers hiked for 30 minutes, one mile to get to the man, who was not on a marked trail in an area that was uneven and dangerous.

The air temperature was in the 30s.

It is reported that the man was taking a photo when the terrain gave way. The man has an apparent femur fracture.

It is not known at this time what the man was doing in that area.