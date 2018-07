Copyright by KHON - All rights reserved

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Board of Water Supply crews are on scene of a water main brak on Aulii Street in Alewa Heights.

The 6-inch main break is affecting 17 homes.

BWS crews are setting up a hydrant on Aulii Street for affected customers.

A water wagon will be available on Puna Street.

