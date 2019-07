Board of Water Supply Crews (BWS) crews are responding to a 6-inch main break near Kaneohe Community Park on Keaahala Rd.

Approximately 43 residential customers are currently without water service, including Kaneohe Community Park.

A water wagon is positioned at 45-551 Keaahala Rd. for use by affected residents.

All lanes on Keaahala Rd. are open, but there may be a need to contraflow traffic when repairs begin.

Further updates will be issued when they become available.