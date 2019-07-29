5pm UPDATE: Tropical Storm Erick strengthens, expected to become a hurricane by Monday, possible major hurricane by Tuesday

HONOLULU (KHON2)

At 5:00 pm, the center of Tropical Storm Erick was located near latitude 11.7 North, longitude 133.1 West.

Erick is moving toward the west near 16 mph, and its motion is expected to continue through Monday.

A turn to the west-northwest and a slower forward speed is expected to start Tuesday and last through Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 65 mph with higher gusts.

Rapid strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, with Erick likely becoming a hurricane on Monday, and potentially a major hurricane on Tuesday.

Some weakening is forecast on Wednesday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center.