57th annual Hawaii State Farm Fair this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2)

The Hawaii Farm Bureau presents the 57th annual Hawaii State Farm Fair at Kualoa Ranch on Saturday, July 13 (9am-7pm) and Sunday, July 14 (9am-5pm).

The event, “Growing for Your Future” is free for children and students with a valid student ID.

The cost for general public is only $5.00.

People of all ages will enjoy the Department of Agriculture’s “Buy Local, It Matters” Education Pavillion’s amazing exhibits and local vendors.

As always, there will be some of the freshest locally grown produce and most diverse plants at the Kamehameha Schools’ Country Market and Plant Sale.

For all the information, be sure to check out www.hawaiistatefarmfair.org.