HONOLULU (KHON2) - On Kauai, a 56-year-old man managed to escape a house fire at the Halelani Village Condominiums on Wednesday night, June 12.

Flames broke out at about 9 p.m. and were extinguished about an hour and a half later.

Fire officials believe the cause of the fire was accidental.

Damage is estimated at about $20,000.