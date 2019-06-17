53-year-old male visitor dies in waters off Polihale Beach on Kauai

A 53-year-old male visitor from Roswell, GA died Saturday afternoon, June 15, while swimming in waters off Polihale Beach in Kekaha.

His identity has not yet been released.

A family member called 911 around 3:25 p.m. when the man was seen unresponsive in the water. Bystanders pulled him to shore and began CPR until firefighters from the Kauai Fire Department and the Pacific Missile Range Facility responded to assist.

American Medical Response medics also responded and rescuers continued life-saving efforts while they transported the man to the Kauai Veterans Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Volunteers with Life’s Bridges, a grief-counseling service, also responded to assist the family.

An autopsy is pending.