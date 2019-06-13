52 cats suffered from poor conditions on Aliamanu Military Reservation

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A shocking and sad discovery inside a home at the Aliamanu Military Reservation on Oahu.

The Hawaiian Humane Society said it was called to remove more than 50 cats and kittens from a home on the military property.

The Humane Society said that many of the cats were in extremely poor conditions---suffering from infections and starvation---so the majority of them were euthanized.

Five cats, however, appear to be relatively healthy and are undergoing testing.

Officials said that an investigation is underway and evidence of animal cruelty will be turned over to the proper authorities.