Local News

50th State Fairs kicks off Friday

By:

Posted: May 23, 2019 08:57 PM HST

Updated: May 23, 2019 08:57 PM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The 50th State Fair returns to Aloha Stadium for the next 6 weekends.

Full with rides, games, magic, animals and demolition derby just to name a few, this years fair wil be sure to keep you entertained as we move into the Summer.

On Memorial Day, military members will be able to get in for free with you military ID.

For all the information you need to know, go to www.ekfernandezshows.com.

May 24-25-26-27 
Friday:  6 p.m.
Saturday:  4 p.m. 
Sunday:  12 noon
Memorial Day Monday:  12 noon
 

May 31 - June 1-2
Friday:  6 p.m.
Saturday:  4 p.m. 
Sunday:  12 noon

June 6-7-8-9
Thursday:  6 p.m.
Friday:  6 p.m.
Saturday:  4 p.m. 
Sunday:  12 noon

June 14-15-16
Friday:  6 p.m.
Saturday:  4 p.m. 
Sunday:  12 noon

June 21-22-23
Friday:  6 p.m.
Saturday:  4 p.m. 
Sunday:  12 noon

June 27-28-29-30
Thursday:  6 p.m.
Friday:  6 p.m.
Saturday:  4 p.m. 
Sunday:  12 noon

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Latest Local News