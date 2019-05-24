50th State Fairs kicks off Friday
HONOLULU (KHON2) - The 50th State Fair returns to Aloha Stadium for the next 6 weekends.
Full with rides, games, magic, animals and demolition derby just to name a few, this years fair wil be sure to keep you entertained as we move into the Summer.
On Memorial Day, military members will be able to get in for free with you military ID.
For all the information you need to know, go to www.ekfernandezshows.com.
May 24-25-26-27
Friday: 6 p.m.
Saturday: 4 p.m.
Sunday: 12 noon
Memorial Day Monday: 12 noon
May 31 - June 1-2
Friday: 6 p.m.
Saturday: 4 p.m.
Sunday: 12 noon
June 6-7-8-9
Thursday: 6 p.m.
Friday: 6 p.m.
Saturday: 4 p.m.
Sunday: 12 noon
June 14-15-16
Friday: 6 p.m.
Saturday: 4 p.m.
Sunday: 12 noon
June 21-22-23
Friday: 6 p.m.
Saturday: 4 p.m.
Sunday: 12 noon
June 27-28-29-30
Thursday: 6 p.m.
Friday: 6 p.m.
Saturday: 4 p.m.
Sunday: 12 noon