50th State Fairs kicks off Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The 50th State Fair returns to Aloha Stadium for the next 6 weekends.

Full with rides, games, magic, animals and demolition derby just to name a few, this years fair wil be sure to keep you entertained as we move into the Summer.

On Memorial Day, military members will be able to get in for free with you military ID.

For all the information you need to know, go to www.ekfernandezshows.com.

May 24-25-26-27

Friday: 6 p.m.

Saturday: 4 p.m.

Sunday: 12 noon

Memorial Day Monday: 12 noon



May 31 - June 1-2

Friday: 6 p.m.

Saturday: 4 p.m.

Sunday: 12 noon



June 6-7-8-9

Thursday: 6 p.m.

Friday: 6 p.m.

Saturday: 4 p.m.

Sunday: 12 noon



June 14-15-16

Friday: 6 p.m.

Saturday: 4 p.m.

Sunday: 12 noon



June 21-22-23

Friday: 6 p.m.

Saturday: 4 p.m.

Sunday: 12 noon



June 27-28-29-30

Thursday: 6 p.m.

Friday: 6 p.m.

Saturday: 4 p.m.

Sunday: 12 noon