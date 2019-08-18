50,000 fans tap into Aloha spirit for NFL preseason game

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Aloha Stadium was filled with wild energy as the L.A. Rams and the Dallas Cowboys battled it out on Saturday’s NFL preseason game.

Nearly 50,000 fans are heading home after the Dallas Cowboys galloped over the L.A. Rams 14-10.

Diehard Rams and Cowboys fans are like kids on Christmas morning. There was so much more to do at the stadium than at the game today.

Fans tailgated in the parking lot, there were tons of food options from tacos to smoked meats to cotton candy. There were tents with Rams and Cowboys apparel–everything from t-shirts to keychains.

This afternoon former Rams players were signing autographs hundreds of people were lining up for that. Earlier on Satuday, KHON2 got a chance to hang out with both Rams and Cowboys fans. Some of them flew in from the mainland to support their teams.

Local fans say it was exciting to finally see their teams in person.

This is the first NFL preseason game to be played in Hawaii in more than 40 years. 50,000 people were here, Aloha Stadium says this was a historic moment for the state.

“Obviously, traffic right now as all these people leave aloha stadium is guaranteed to be heavy. So if you’re at home, stay there or avoid this area until fans are able to clear out,” said Ryan Andrews.

Although the Cowboys won, everyone at the stadium had a blast. It’s no matter if you’re in the Rams house, or you’re a part of Cowboys nation.