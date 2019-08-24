50 ducks found dead near Kapiolani Park and Iolani Stream

HONOLULU (KHON2) — 50 ducks have been found dead near Kapiolani Park and Iolani Stream over the past couple of weeks.

“I would lean towards it being perhaps blue-green algae similar to the one that killed the dogs on the mainland,” said Dr. Andrew Rossiter of the Waikiki Aquarium. “It can easily spread from water body to water body just by the simple fact that the birds will carry it on their features as wetness and once it goes from one place to another it can then populate that area.”

It’s unknown if blue green algae is the culprit. But he does recommend avoiding both areas until there’s a known cause.

The state division of forestry and wildlife is investigating the situation

“Community members have brought in more than a dozen deceased or very ill ducks to the Hawaiian Humane Society. We haven’t determined the cause of death, and have alerted DLNR’s Division of Forestry and Wildlife as this case falls under their jurisdiction,” said Daniel Roselle of the Hawaiian Human Society.