4pm news link: Kauai meeting will cover Kuhio Highway reopening timeline

Kauai - A community meeting will be held Tuesday April 9 on Kauai, with updates Kuhio Highway emergency repairs. The highway was blocked by flooding, landslides nearly a year ago, and repair work has been ongoing. The timeline for reopening the road past Waikoko will be addressed. The meeting starts at 6:15 p.m. at Opakapaka Grill, 5-7132 Kuhio Highway, in Hanalei. A link with more details can be found at:

http://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/community-meeting-on-kuhio-highway-emergency-repairs-scheduled-for-tuesday-april-9-2019-in-haena