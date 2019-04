HONOLULU (KHON2) - The National Park Service needs your help in a theft investigation.

On october 16, 2017, two government fleet cards were stolen from within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

Security video shows the cards were used at a 76 gas station that same day.

Anyone with information is asked to call, text or email the National Park Service.

Phone: (808) 985-6101

Email: https://www.nps.gov/havo/contacts.htm