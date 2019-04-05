4pm news link: Comment period for Kawaihae marine science center environmental review

Kawaihae, Hawaii Island - A marine science center is being proposed for Kawaihae Harbor on the Big Island. The Jupiter Foundation, which live-streams whale songs from Puako, is planning a 14,000 squre-foot building and boat garage for its research vessel. Comments on its draft environmental assessment are due later this month. A link to the draft E.A. can be found at http://oeqc2.doh.hawaii.gov/ea_eis_library/2019-03-23-ha-dea-marine-science-center-at-kawaihae-harbor.pdf