49th annual ‘Ukulele Festival Hawai’i this Sunday

HONOLULU (KHON2)

The nation’s largest ‘ukulele festival will be honoring the late Grammy award-winning R&B artist James Ingram and world-renowned ‘ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro, this Sunday at the 49th annual ‘Ukulele Festival Hawai’i.

Sixteen world-class musicians and acts will come together to celebrate the ‘ukulele as the musical icon of Aloha at this year’s festival on Sunday, July 21 from 10:30am – 5:00pm at the Kapi’olani Park in Waikīkī.

Performers include local talent from Hawai’i and international entertainers who will be traveling from various destinations throughout Asia and North America.

Under the direction of festival founder and ‘ukulele master teacher Roy Sakuma, ‘Ukulele Festival Hawai’i will be celebrating the life and legacy of Ingram, who passed away in early 2019, and honoring Shimabukuro who is the headlining performer this year.

For all the information, check out www.ukulelefestivalhawaii.org.