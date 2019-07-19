42nd annual Prince Lot Hula Festival this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2)

“I Mua E Nā Pōki’i, Move Forward, O Youth” is the theme of the 42nd Annual Prince Lot Hula Festival, which will take place at historic ‘Iolani Palace on Saturday, July 20, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, July 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The largest non-competitive hula celebration in Hawai‘i, the festival honors Prince Lot Kapuāiwa, who helped reprise hula and reigned as Kamehameha V from 1863 to 1872.

The festival returns for the third year to ‘Iolani Palace to celebrate two days of hula where Hawaii’s ali’i, including Prince Lot, lived and ruled.

Local food and refreshments will be available for purchase throughout the day.

Limited edition tee shirts and souvenir kōkua buttons will be on sale.

Proceeds from these merchandise sales will help cover the costs of the festival.

The public, and visitors, are welcome and encouraged to bring their beach chairs and mats and enjoy the fun, food and festivities in the magnificent setting of ‘Iolani Palace. No commercial photography is allowed.

For more information, go to www.moanaluagardensfoundation.org.