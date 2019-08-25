418 feet long vessels were commissioned

Two vessels were commissioned Saturday, Aug. 24 — the Coast Guard Cutter Midgett and Kimball.

“418 feet long,” said Commander Brian Smicklas. “They’ve got a bunch of navy type, navy owned weapon systems onboard, highly capable. Lots of law enforcement capability, which is unique to the coast guard. And man, they look beautiful.”

“Coast Guard is an integral part of our armed services here as we maintain a strong armed services in all levels including the coast guard. We not only help our country, we help our own state with our economy, with the safety of our ports, with the safety of. You know I’m like everybody else. I love the ocean. When I’m out in the ocean I’m out there feeling safe because of the coast guard so I’m really grateful,” said Congressman Ed Case.

The Midgett arrived in Honolulu from Mississippi on Friday. The Kimball arrived last December.