40th annual Pan-Pacific Festival in Waikiki

There is no shortage of activities this weekend in Waikīkī.

The 40th annual Pan-Pacific Festival kicked off this evening right before 7pm with its grand Ho'olaule'a event, providing entertainment across 6 different stages, along with 2 other sub-festivals taking place.

Those sub-festivals include the 4th annual Street Dance Festival in Hawai'i, and the 19th annual Pan-Pacific Hula Festival.

On Saturday, there will be Performing Arts Showcase at 3 different locations, including Ala Moana Center, Waikīkī Beach Walk, and the International Marketplace.

The festival concluded with the Pan-Pacific Parade down Kalākaua Ave from 5pm-7pm.

This event celebrates the relationship between Hawai'i and Japan.

For all the information of the festival, and all the events/locations/times, check out their website www.pan-pacific-festival.com.