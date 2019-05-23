4% increase in summer travel experts say

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Long lines are forming at TSA checkpoints and it's only going to get worse as the summer travel season kicks off this weekend. Experts tell us this season, there will be an increase in travelers nationwide. With more routes added to Hawaii, passengers we spoke with tell us they've noticed more people traveling.

Wednesday around noon at the interisland terminal at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, the TSA line was out the door and ran the length of the building.

"It's insane! This is something I've never seen before," said Jacqui Rivers who was visiting from San Diego.

We checked with one passenger and she told us that it took her about half an hour to get through the line and past the TSA checkpoint. The line moved along, but it looked daunting at first.

"Oh, it gives me an anxiety attack right now. Hopefully, I get there. I mean it should be okay but maybe I should've got here earlier," said Patricia Carcamo from Maui.

A TSA spokeswoman tells us that this year they're expecting a 4-percent increase in summer travel. That's a jump from last year's volume which was record-breaking. We're told Honolulu could see that increase or even exceed it. One of the reasons for the surge is additional flights and travelers are taking notice of it.

"The lines have been long and it's just increased airlines and with Southwest coming in, we can only see that getting longer," said Kimberly Cayetano of Kauai. "It's just the timing of it. Right now, it's the busiest time so it just depends when you come to the airport. You have to plan ahead of time."

With the summer travel season about to get underway, the state Department of Transportation is urging travelers to get dropped off at the airport, especially in Honolulu which has 4,680 parking stalls available. Construction projects have limited the number of stalls available and the growing popularity of electric vehicles, which park for free at airports. Travelers can save time by getting a ride.