3rd annual Makalauna Celebration this Saturday

The public is invited to join in a tribute under the stars at the Waikīkī Beach Walk to recognize the legendary Hawaiian musician, the late Gabby “Pops” Pahinui at the 3rd annual Makalauna Celebration.

The evening of music, hula and aloha honors Gabby for his vast contributions to our local music industry and his influences on music worldwide.

The impressive musical line-up includes Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Greg Sardinha, Aaron Mahi and Andy Llanos.

Also performing will be the Waimānalo Sunset Band, Mike Ka’awa & Friends, Ledward Ka’apana and Jesse Gregorio, and Nā Mea Ho’okani along with Hālau Ka Waikahe Lani Mālie & Kumu Hula Blaine Kia.

For more information, go to www.waikikibeachwalk.com.