HONOLULU (KHON2)

Pearlridge Center will continue the longest-running Aloha Festivals ‘Ohana Event with its annual Keiki Ho’olaule’a.

Along with performances and activities specifically designed for kids, the Ho’olaule’a will also feature Pū Ha’aheo, the 3rd annual Keiki Conch Shell Blowing Contest.

Registration to participate in the contest is open now through September 1, 2019.

To sign your keiki up or to check out all the information, go to www.alohafestivals.com.