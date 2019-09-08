25-year-old woman arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing

Update: A 25-year-old woman has been arrested following a fatal stabbing over the weekend.

She has been charged with second-degree murder.

Police say that Marie Limehouse stabbed a 35-year-old man in the neck in Kalihi Valley.

The incident happened Saturday night just before 6:30 p.m.

Some residents are worried -because it happened in a wooded area near a neighborhood park where children play.

Limehouse’s bail has been set at $500,000.

A 35-year-old man was found dead in Kalihi with stab wounds in his neck. Paramedics were called at 6:20 p.m. to a homeless camp in a wooded area near Perry Street. At 6:58, the man was pronounced him dead on arrival.

A female suspect was arrested at 7:20 p.m. A second degree murder investigation has been opened.

