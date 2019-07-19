33 dead at well-known anime studio, Kyoto Animation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 41-year-old man screaming “You die!” burst into an animation studio in Kyoto, doused it with a flammable liquid and set it on fire Thursday, July 18, killing at least 33 people.

The suspect was injured in the fire and is now in a hospital.

It’s not clear what his motive was, but one witness overheard him complaining that the studio had stolen his work.

“We found two people on the ground floor, 11 on the second floor, 22 on the staircase from the third floor to the roof,” said fire officials.

The company, Kyoto Animation Studios, says more than 70 people were in the building at the time of the fire.

Police say all employees are now accounted for.

Locals say the studio’s work was popular in the city and they’re shocked anyone would target the company.