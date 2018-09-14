Local News

32,000 gallons of sewage spills near Kapalama Canal during heavy rains

By:

Posted: Sep 13, 2018 10:19 PM HST

Updated: Sep 13, 2018 10:19 PM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - During the heavy rain more than 32,000 gallons of sewage spilled from a location on North School Street.

The health department says the spill started Wednesday night around 10:40 p.m. 

It lasted about four hours enough to release 32,400 gallons of wastewater.
     
Crews were able to recover about 800 gallons but more than 31,000 gallons entered a storm drain, which empties into the Kapalama Canal and eventually Honolulu Harbor.
     
The area was cleaned and disinfected.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Latest Local News