2nd annual Island Music Awards this weekend

For the 2nd year, Island 98.5 will be hosting their “Island Music Awards” this Saturday, June 8, at the Neal Blaisdell Center Arena.

This awards-show highlights and bring recognition to Hawai’i’s unique island style music.

With influence from Hawaiian, Reggae, Soul, R&B and much more, Hawai’i’s island music popularity continues to grow.

There are 8 categories of nomination, which includes: Breakout Artist, Male Artist, Female Artist, Group, Album, Song, Collaboration, and Music Video.

Tickets are still available, so purchase yours today at either Ticketmaster.com or Blaisdell Box Office.

For more information on the Island Music Awards 2019, go to www.island985.com